Migrant labourer booked for assaulting Malappuram boy

Our Correspondent
Published: September 21, 2023 12:52 PM IST Updated: September 21, 2023 02:13 PM IST
The boy currently undergoing treatment at Manjeri Medical College Hospital with injuries suffered from the attack. Photo: Manorama News

Malappuram: Thenhipalam police have filed a case against a migrant labourer for assaulting and injuring a Class 6 student M S Aswin on Thursday. 

Police said the migrant labour, Salman, was booked on the complaints of the child's parents Sunilkumar and Vasantha. 

The incident tookplace on September 2. Police said Salman assaulted the boy in rage after the tyre that Aswin was playing with hit him.       

RELATED ARTICLES

Aswin is currently undergoing treatment at Manjeri Medical College Hospital with injuries suffered from the attack.  

"We have registered an FIR based on a complaint received from the child's parents.  The search is on to find the accused," said Thenhipalam police.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout