Relatives file complaint against rehab centre over death of disabled inmate in Kollam

Chathannoor: Relatives of a disabled youth who was an inmate of a rehabilitation centre at Attingal have filed a police complaint over his death, alleging foul play.

The youth, Joemon (27), belonging to Joe Bhavan, Padinjattinkara, Mattathikkonam in Anchal, died at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital early on Wednesday. Joemon’s relatives said that the torture he faced at the rehab centre had led to his death. Moreover, the doctors at the hospital had expressed doubt that Joemon was poisoned, claimed his relatives.



According to the complaint, Joemon was an inmate of the Dr Ambedkar Memorial Rehabilitation Centre for the Mentally Challenged and Residential School at Attingal for the last 20 years. His mother Y Mollykutty works abroad.

Last week, Mollykutty visited Joemon at the rehab centre and was shocked to find him in a wasted condition and lying without even clothes. He was shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, when an examination revealed that he had bruises resulting from beatings. Joemon died while under treatment at the hospital on Wednesday.

“We have registered a case of unnatural death. The autopsy will be conducted,” said an officer at the Attingal police station.

Meanwhile, authorities at the rehabilitation centre refuted the allegations raised in the complaint. “This is an attempt to defame our institution. Joemon was taken care of well. He was given the necessary treatment and medicines. The allegation that he was thrashed is false,” they said.