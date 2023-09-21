Traffic rule breakers may get one month relief to remit fines

Thiruvananthapuram: Those who failed to remit the fines imposed on them through online and virtual courts for violation of traffic rules may get one-month relief to avoid prosecution if the High Court takes a favourable stand in this matter. Though such cases have already been transferred to the CJM courts concerned, they may be returned to the virtual court once again if the High Court gives such an instruction. The respondents may get one month's time to remit the fine, and if they fail again they may not get any more chance to avoid court proceedings against them.

As per the existing system, the cases filed against the rule breakers by the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) and the police get uploaded in the challan software first, and the respondents get one month to clear their dues online. Those who have linked their phone number with the vehicle documents will be updated on the charges imposed through SMS. They can also examine their status online. They will have 60 days to get disposed of the cases in the virtual court. If it remains unsolved even after the stipulated time frame, such cases will be transferred to the courts. About 4.5 lakh cases that have remained unsolved for the last six months have been transferred to various CJM courts across the state.

The cases were transferred as a result of the linking of the e-court software with the virtual courts. Once the cases arrive before the court the disposal will be as per the proceedings of the court and till the disposal all services related to vehicle and license will be suspended.

How to update status on fine?

One can remit the fine online through the portal www. Echallan.parivahan.gov.in/index/accused, once the person gets the e-challan number via SMS. Those who have not received any SMS also can check their status by giving the details on the option 'vehicle number’. Status of a driving licence can be checked by giving the details after clicking on the ‘DL number’ option. If a case has been registered, fine can be remitted by clicking on the e-challan option and giving the e-challan number and the other details. One can also get the information on whether the case has been referred to a court by clicking on the link on ‘check challan status’ under ‘check online services’.