BJP rubbishes reports about Suresh Gopi's displeasure on new posting; terms it 'Congress agenda'

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP state president K Surendran on Friday rejected the reports on actor turned politician Suresh Gopi's alleged displeasure against the centre's decision to appoint him as the president of Kolkata-based Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI). He termed the fake news as a Congress agenda and criticised the media for circulating it.



Surendran asked whether the media had no obligation to check facts before giving the news.

“Congress agenda is behind such "fake news" against Suresh Gopi as he is all set to contest from Thrissur in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls,” alleged Surendran.

It was a Congress activist, based in Pala, who put out a social media post in this regard first and others started repeating it later. Such fake stories had no lifetime than half a day, he said.

People of Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency have already accepted Suresh Gopi and nobody can stop it, the BJP leader added.

Meanwhile, Suresh Gopi is yet to react to his new appointment and the controversy.

The Centre on Thursday nominated Suresh Gopi as the president of Kolkata-based Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI) and chairman of its governing council.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur shared the news on microblogging site X and congratulated the actor.

"Many congratulations to veteran film actor @TheSureshGopi ji on being nominated the President of the @srfti_official society & chairman of the governing council of @srfti_official for a period of 3 years," the I&B minister wrote.

Thakur said Suresh Gopi's "vast experience & cinematic brilliance" will enrich the esteemed institute. "I wish you a fruitful tenure," he added in his post.

Suresh Gopi, a national award-winning actor known for films such as 'Kaliyattam', 'Manichitrathazhu', 'Commissioner', and 'Paappan', is a former Rajya Sabha MP from the BJP.

In February, Suresh Gopi drew widespread criticism from netizens over his controversial remarks against non-believers at a temple function in Ernakulam district on the occasion of Shivaratri.

(with PTI inputs)