Youth drowns after grandfather's funeral in Malappuram

Published: September 22, 2023 07:11 AM IST
Arshak alias Muthu (23), son of Pandikkad native Manjerikurikkal Azad. Photo: Special arrangement

Malappuram: In a tragic accident, a youth drowned at the Kadalundi River at Anakkyama near Malappuram on Thursday shortly after his grandfather's funeral.

The deceased Arshak alias Muthu (23), son of Pandikkad native Manjerikurikkal Azad, had arrived at Anakkayam to attend the funeral of his maternal grandfather on Thursday. After the funeral, he went to the river for a bath with his friends and relatives. On noticing that Muthu was missing, the relatives raised an alarm. Local residents launched a search on hearing their cries.

After a long three-hour search by the fire force, the body was recovered at 5 pm. Muthu was a religious scholar under Pandikkad Noushad Bafaqi for the last four years.

