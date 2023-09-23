Muslim organisations in Kerala ask govt to move Milad-e-Sharif holiday to Sept 28

Malappuram: Muslim organisations have asked the state government to move the holiday for Milad-e-Sharif from September 27 to 28.

As per the government's holiday calendar, Milad-e-Sharif, commemorating the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, falls on September 27. However, Islamic scholars have asked for the festival date to be advanced with regards to the sighting of the crescent.

TV Ibrahim, Indian Union Muslim League's (IUML) MLA from Kondotty, sent a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking intervention in the matter. “Another option given is to add one more holiday on September 28,” Ibrahim said.

The Kerala Muslim Jamaath has also submitted a memorandum to the chief minister. The organisation's president, Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar and Joint Secretary, Syed Ibraheemul Khaleelul Bhukhari said spiritual rallies have been scheduled for September 28.

The Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama (SKJU) has also requested the government to rearrange the holiday.