Veteran Malayalam filmmaker K G George no more

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 24, 2023 10:50 AM IST Updated: September 24, 2023 11:15 AM IST
KG George. Photo: Manorama/ File

Kochi: Renowned Malayalam filmmaker K G George passed away at an old age home in Kakkanad here on Sunday. He was 77. 

According to reports, he was under treatment for stroke.

He won the national film award for best feature film in Malayalam for his debut movie 'Swapnadanam' in 1975.

RELATED ARTICLES

Kerala government honoured him with J C Daniel Award, the highest award for contributions to Malayalam cinema in 2015.

His popular works include 'Ulkkadal' (1979),  Mela (1980), Yavanika (1982), Lekhayude Maranam Oru Flashback (1983), Adaminte Vaariyellu (1983), Panchavadi Palam (1984), Irakal (1986), and Mattoral (1988).

He was one among the directors who established new school of film making in Malayalam Cinema.  'Elavamkodu Desam' released in 1998 was his last movie.

He is survived by his wife singer Selma George, daughter Thara and son Arun.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout