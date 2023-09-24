Veteran Malayalam filmmaker K G George no more

Kochi: Renowned Malayalam filmmaker K G George passed away at an old age home in Kakkanad here on Sunday. He was 77.

According to reports, he was under treatment for stroke.

He won the national film award for best feature film in Malayalam for his debut movie 'Swapnadanam' in 1975.

Kerala government honoured him with J C Daniel Award, the highest award for contributions to Malayalam cinema in 2015.

His popular works include 'Ulkkadal' (1979), Mela (1980), Yavanika (1982), Lekhayude Maranam Oru Flashback (1983), Adaminte Vaariyellu (1983), Panchavadi Palam (1984), Irakal (1986), and Mattoral (1988).

He was one among the directors who established new school of film making in Malayalam Cinema. 'Elavamkodu Desam' released in 1998 was his last movie.

He is survived by his wife singer Selma George, daughter Thara and son Arun.