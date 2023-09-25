K Muraleedharan slams BJP for politicising Vande Bharat inauguration

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress MP K Muraleedharan criticised BJP for politicising the inauguration of the second Vande Bharat train in Kerala. Talking to the media on Monday, he alleged BJP members were carrying party flags inside the train and raising slogans hailing their leaders.



“BJP should avoid such cheap stunts to win votes. Railway officials are helpless. If they oppose such acts, the union minister for the state will intervene,” said the Congress MP taking a dig at his namesake and Union minister for state V Muraleedharan.

He told reporters that the Union minister leading the show by being a silent witness to all the drama.

For the inauguration of trains like the Rajdhani Express during the UPA government Congress activists never held such processions. "If such political stunts continue, the opposition will react against them. Fearing that Centre will block developmental projects in Kerala, opposition MPs are letting them happen unopposed,” he added.