Milad-e-Sharif: Kerala govt declares public holiday on Sept 28

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has postponed the 'Milad-e-Sharif' holiday from September 27 to 28. The government has taken the decision after receiving requests from Muslim organisations in the last week.



Official sources confirmed that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has signed the document revising the public holiday.

As per the government's holiday calendar, Milad-e-Sharif, commemorating the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, falls on September 27. However, Islamic scholars have asked for the festival date to be advanced with regard to the sighting of the crescent.

TV Ibrahim, Indian Union Muslim League's (IUML) MLA from Kondotty, sent a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking intervention in the matter.

The Kerala Muslim Jamath has also submitted a memorandum to the chief minister. The organisation's president, Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar and Joint Secretary, Syed Ibraheemul Khaleelul Bhukhari said spiritual rallies have been scheduled for September 28.

The Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama (SKJU) has also requested the government to rearrange the holiday.