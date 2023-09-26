Holiday for banks on Sept 28, Wednesday to remain working day

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Monday issued an order postponing the 'Milad-e-Sharif' holiday from September 27 to 28. As a result, government offices, public sector enterprises and professional colleges will remain shut on Thursday, September 28.

Banks will also remain closed on Thursday as per the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Meanwhile, authorities informed the public that September 27 will remain a working day for everyone.

The government rescheduled the holiday for Milad-e-Sharif after receiving requests from Muslim organisations in the last week. As per the government's holiday calendar, Milad-e-Sharif, commemorating the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, falls on September 27.