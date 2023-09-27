Man gets double life term for sexually assaulted 10-year-old stepdaughter

Thrissur: The Chalakudy fast-track special court to handle POCSO cases awarded a double life term and 87 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting his 10-year-old step-daughter.

The Special Judge Donny Thomas Varghese also imposed a fine of Rs 8.75 lakh.

As per the case, the accused raped and sexually assaulted his stepdaughter on various occasions when the girl’s mother had gone out for work. The incident, which led to the case, took place in 2022. The court directed the district legal services authority to award a sufficient amount for rehabilitating the survivor.

Former deputy superintendent of police Babu K Thomas and sub-inspectors Francis and Unnikrishnan investigated the case. Special public prosecutor T Baburaj appeared for the prosecution.

27 years RI to man for raping daughter

In another case, the court sentenced a man to 27 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 5 lakh for sexually assaulting his 11-year-old daughter.

According to the case, the assault happened in March. The accused scared and tortured the survivor who was resting at their home after falling down and injuring herself.

Retired sub-inspector V V Vimal, assistant sub-inspector Sajitha and senior civil police officer Sideeja investigated the case.