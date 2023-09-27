Man sentenced to five-year prison term for sexually assaulting minor girl

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 27, 2023 08:25 PM IST
Balasubramanyam. Photo: Special arrangement

Wayanad: The Kalpetta Fast Track Court Judge K R Sunilkumar on Wednesday sentenced Balasubramanyam, 42, a native of Pachilakkad, Kaniyampatta, to five years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) and fined him Rs 10,000 for sexually assaulting of a girl child.

As per the case, registered in January 2022, the convicted took the minor girl, the daughter of his neighbour, who was playing along with friends, away into a vacant house, and assaulted her sexually. Later, the girl who behaved abnormally with excruciating pain revealed to her ordeal to her parents.

The case was registered and investigated by then Kambalakkad police station Sub Inspector P P Akhil, who also submitted the chargesheet. Adv G Babitha appeared for the prosecution.

