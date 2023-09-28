Alleged drug peddlers held for assaulting a family at Koyilandy

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 28, 2023 10:41 PM IST Updated: September 28, 2023 10:50 PM IST
Kozhikode: Five persons, including four from a family, were attacked by a gang of alleged drug peddlers at Kavumvattom near Koyilandy Thursday evening.

Mammily Meethal Sajith, his brother Arun Govind and their wives, and a family friend, Geepesh, were injured in the attack.

"My wife was hit on her chest. So we want to go for further check ups. Sajith got a beating with a helmet. And his wife was also beaten up," said Arun.

All five sought treatment at the Taluk Hospital in Koyilandy.

Based on their complaint, the police have booked Arun Kurunnan Kunnummal, Athul Puthan Parambil and Fayiz Odakkal, besides two unidentified persons over the attack.

According to the complainants, the men who attacked them were involved in the illegal drug trade in the locality and had had confrontations with people of the locality before.

The complainants have said the accused have made an abandoned house in Kavumvattom their hideout and they often gather on the road near Kurunnan Kunnummal Devi Temple

On Thursday, Sajith, Arun and their friend confronted the gang over their alleged anti-social activities.

