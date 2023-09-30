Fuel pumps' strike against smuggling begins in Kannur

Kannur: A section of fuel outlets remained closed in Kannur from 6am on Saturday as a mark of protest against the failure of police to prevent massive smuggling of fuel from neighbouring Mahe and Karnataka to the district. The strike will continue till 6 am on Sunday.

Around 200 fuel outlets will take part the 24-hour long protest, to be held under the aegis of Kannur district Petroleum Dealers Association. As part of the agitation, the pump owners will also boycott Oil companies on the day, by staying away from taking oil from them.

Association leaders alleged that neither the police nor other government departments could not end the smuggling of oil from Mahe and Karnataka to the district. With illegal transportation of oil from the neighbouring states raising, majority of fuel outlets in Kannur are on the verge of closure. Though the government suffers revenue losses worth crores, the concerned authorities are remaining inactive in the issue, alleged leaders.

The smuggling of diesel and petrol from Mahe and Karnataka has increased recently due to price variation between Kerala and the neighbouring states. Compared to Kerala's fuel price, there is a difference of around Rs 15 and Rs 13 for petrol and diesel respectively in Mahe, while the price difference is Rs 5 and Rs 8 in Karnataka.

In connection with the protest, the fuel dealers will conduct a protest march and dharna in front of district collectorate at 10 am on Saturday. Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi District president Devasya Mecheri will inaugurate the agitation, said the Petroleum dealers association district president TV Jayadevan.