Heavy rain to lash Kerala today, yellow alert in 10 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will continue to experience widespread rains, accompanied by strong winds on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in 10 districts including Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayand, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Westerly winds have strengthened along the coast of Kerala in the Arabian Sea due to the presence of two low pressure formations over the Arabian Sea Konkan-Goa coast and northeast Bay of Bengal respectively.

In light of the heavy rain, the Met Department has warned people to be careful in hilly areas.

With just one day to go before the end of the 122-day monsoon calendar in 2023, the rains are back on. While 60 per cent deficient rainfall was recorded in the month of June, July was mostly rainy with only 9 per cent deficit. August was the least rainy month in the history of 123 years with 87 per cent less rainfall.