Cop killed as police control room vehicle rams into lamp post

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 01, 2023 08:38 AM IST Updated: October 01, 2023 09:51 AM IST
Police control room vehicle that met with the accident in Thiruvananthapuram. Photo: Manorama News

Thiruvananthapuram: A policeman was killed after a control room vehicle lost control and rammed into a high-mast lamp post at Palayam here on Sunday.

Ajaykumar, an official with the police control room, is the deceased. It is learnt that he was not wearing the seatbelt at the time of the accident. He suffered severe injuries on his head and chest. Though he was rushed to the nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

Two other officers, who were in the front seat, sustained only minor injuries as they had buckled their seatbelts, an officer said.

RELATED ARTICLES

The accident took place around 6 am on Sunday near the AKG Centre. After losing control, the vehicle that was heading to a petrol pump rammed into the lamp post installed on the divider.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout