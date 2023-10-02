Heavy rain hits normal life in Kerala; yellow alert in 3 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: Incessant rain wreaked havoc in many places in Kerala on Sunday. Houses were damaged in landslips and low-lying areas were inundated forcing people to move to relief camps and safe places.

The India Meteorological Department sounded a yellow alert in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts on Monday. As per the forecast, heavy downpours will continue to batter Kerala till October 5.

Fishermen and residents of coastal regions are advised to exercise extreme caution as there are chances for high tidal waves and sea attacks.

Kuttanad is on high alert as water bodies are expected to overflow at any time due to the incessant rain. According to reports, the water level rose by 1 foot in Kuttanad.

In Alappuzha, relief camps were opened at Thaneermukkom, Cherthala South and Komalapuram. Crops were destroyed in the heavy rain leaving farmers in distress.

In Kochi, waterlogging on major roads turned into a major crisis for the people. Meanwhile, Chellanam natives are all set to launch an agitation demanding a solution for the sea attack. They alleged that authorities are not initiating action against Cochin Port which they hold responsible for the sea attack in the area.