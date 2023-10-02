Catholic Church in Kerala in a quandary after Idukki priest joins BJP

Idukki: For the first time in the history of the Catholic Church in Kerala, an active priest has joined the BJP.

The Diocese of Idukki has confirmed that Fr Kuriakose Mattam, aged 73, has taken membership in the political party.

A representative of the Diocese told Onmanorama that it has been trying to contact the priest.

The Bishop has convened an emergency meeting over the unprecedented development and disciplinary action is most likely.

"Members of the clergy are not allowed to side with a political party. The simple reason being that a parish will have people of different political views and a priest cannot be partisan," the representative of the Diocese told Onmanorama.

According to reports, the priest received his membership from KS Aji, president of BJP's Idukki district unit on Monday.

Fr Mattam has been serving as the parish priest of St Thomas Church, Mankuva for the last three years. He has two more years until retirement.