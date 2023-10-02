Karuvannur scam: BJP foot march led by Suresh Gopi starts in Thrissur

Thrissur: Protesting against alleged corruption in the cooperative sector in Kerala, the Thrissur committee of BJP has started a foot march here on Monday. Actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi is leading the march. BJP state president K Surendran inaugurated the march at Karuvannur in Irinjalakuda.

Addressing the event, Suresh Gopi stated that the foot march is dedicated to the victims of the notorious Karuvannur Co-operative Bank scam.A huge number of BJP activists are gathered in Karuvannur.

The march will conclude in front of Thrissur Corporation around 7 pm. The foot march will cover 18 km in the district. BJP has named Suresh Gopi as NDA candidate for Thrissur in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

At the same time, CPM alleged that the Enforcement Directorate is registering cases against CPM leaders to win votes for Suresh Gopi. Rubbishing this, BJP state president K Surendran alleged that CPM is protecting the accused in money laundering cases.