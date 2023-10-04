Gold seized from juice extractor of Kozhikode native at Karipur Airport

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 04, 2023 10:58 PM IST
1,399 grams gold was hidden in a cylinder under the juice extractor. Photo: Special arrangement

An airline passenger, who tried to smuggle gold by concealing it under a juice extractor, was arrested at the Karipur Airport on Wednesday.

The Air Intelligence and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 1,399.40 grams of gold from Kozhikode native Muhammed Rayees, 28.

The unusual weight of the juice extractor in his check-in bag raised the suspicion of DRI officers, who found gold concealed in a cylinder form.

RELATED ARTICLES

In a separate incident, Malappuram native Ameer Padayankandi, 40, was arrested with 1,070.24 grams of gold from four capsules hidden inside his rectum. In total, 2,469.64 grams of gold were seized at Karipur on the day.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout