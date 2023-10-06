Man flies over Kochi as Kerala police’s cyber meet takes off

Kochi: A man flew over Kochi on Friday. There was a moment of surprise for the people gathered on the premises of the Grand Hyatt Hotel on Friday morning when a man defied gravity right in front of their eyes and flew up.

The crowd, comprising Governor Arif Muhammad Khan, broke into applause seeing what they had seen only in movies or dreams until then.

Gravity jet suit pilot Paul Robert Jones did the demonstration flight as part of the 16th edition of c0c0n, an international cyber conference organised by the Kerala police. Paul took off his flight, the first of its kind in Kerala, on the helipad of the Grand Hyatt. Paul, who arrived on the ground wearing a gravity suit, greeted the spectators before flying up. He flew over the Goshree Bridge and greeted the people standing below. As he flew back and landed over the embankment on the ground, he was greeted with a standing ovation. It was his 527th flight.

The spectators were provided with earplugs to escape the high-decibel noise of the flight.

Gravity jet suit pilot Paul Robert Jones greets Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Photo: Special arrangement

The Gravity Industrial Jet Suit was launched in 2017 to help rescue and assist people during natural disasters, floods, and war zones. It can fly at a speed of up to 80 miles per hour. One can make a 4.30-minute flight at a stretch.

The Jet Suit show was sponsored by Synthite Group, a leader in the global spice processing export sector, as part of its initiative for the development of technological innovation.

Pace of cyber crimes proportionate to change in tech: Governor

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan inaugurated c0c0n 2023 with a warning about the rising incidents of cyber crimes. “Digital technologies are developing at a fast pace and its use and misuse is increasing day by day beyond geographical boundaries. Therefore, cooperation is necessary at the international level in this regard,” he said.

“Cyber groups are equipped to protect and defend information and communication technology assets of the defence forces and prevent any attempt at cyber warfare. Everyone should be at that level, with the advent of artificial intelligence, machine learning, etc. Whoever becomes strong in machine intelligence will rule the world. So we need to become strong in technology," said the governor.



K N Unnikrishnan MLA presided over the function in which RBI Chief General Manager-Thekke Kadampat Rajan, National Cyber Security Coordinator-Lt. General M.U.Nair and Intelligence ADGP-Manoj Abraham IPS spoke.

