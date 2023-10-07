ISRO fights over 100 cyber attacks every day, reveals chairman Somanath

Kochi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is facing more than 100 cyber attacks daily, its chairman S Somanath revealed here on Saturday. The possibility of cyber attacks is much higher in rocket technology which uses ultra-modern software and chip-based hardware, he said. “The organisation is equipped with a robust cybersecurity network to face such attacks,” he said.



He was speaking as the chief guest at the 16th edition of 'c0c0n', an international cybersecurity conference, organised by the Kerala Police and Information Security Research Association here. The top scientist revealed that the ISRO conducts various tests focusing on the safety of the hardware chips inside the rockets.

He cited the software-based monitoring of multiple satellites at a time as an indicator of the growth of the sector.

“We have different types of satellites which branch out for navigation, maintenance, etc. And apart from these, satellites which help the daily life of common people are also present. All these are controlled by different types of software. Cybersecurity is very important to protect all of these,” he said.

He said advanced technology is a boon and a threat at the same time. “We can face the challenges posed by cyber criminals using technology like artificial intelligence with the same technology. There should be research and hard work towards this end,” he said.

He termed cyber threats and threats against national security.

Kerala role model in cybersecurity governance: Rajeev

Industries and Law Minister P Rajeeve inaugurated the concluding session of the conference. He said Kerala is a role model for cybersecurity governance. The minister said that c0c0n is a role model for the Indian cybersecurity sector. He said that the meet has been able to create cybersecurity experts among the next generation.

Hibi Eden MP presided over the function in which Mayor M Anilkumar was the chief guest. Actor Mamta Mohandas, Intelligence ADGP Manoj Abraham IPS and ISRA president Manu Zacharia also addressed the event.