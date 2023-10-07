JD(S) Kerala unit declares won't join NDA; terms national leadership's decision arbitrary

Kochi: The Kerala unit of Janata Dal (Secular) on Saturday officially confirmed that it would not join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Terming the national leadership's decision to join the NDA arbitrary in nature, JD(S) state president Mathew T Thomas declared that the Kerala unit will stand firm with the Left front in the state.



After the state committee meeting held here on Saturday, JD(S) state president, Mathew T Thomas, said the high command made the announcement without discussion in any party forum.

The party has a four-decade-long association with the CPM-led Left Democratic Front and it will continue, he said.

H D Deve Gowda-led JD(S) joined the NDA in September and forged an alliance with the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"The national leadership made the announcement without discussion in any party forum. The declaration to join hands with the BJP was against the organisational policy. The Kerala unit of JD(S) is not in favour of it," Thomas told the media, rejecting the announcement made by its national president.

The clarification came days after the Congress slammed the ruling CPM in Kerala for retaining JD(S) as its ally even after the party's national leadership announced ties with the BJP.

The opposition Congress had accused the CPM of providing "political protection" to JD(S).

(with PTI inputs)