NIA arrests PFI activist in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested a PFI activist from Thiruvananthapuram airport. Sulfi Ibrahim, a native of Tholicode here, was nabbed by the anti-terror agency as part of the nationwide crackdown on PFI.



According to reports, NIA sleuths took Sulfi into custody when he reached the airport to travel to Kuwait. The NIA team had earlier raided Sulfi's house.

In August, the NIA raided several houses and offices over alleged links with the banned outfit. The central agency also attached Green Valley Academy in Manjeri after finding that PFI has been using the centre to provide arms and physical training to its members.

NIA claimed that Green Valley Academy is one of the oldest and largest training centres of PFI in Kerala.

On September 28, 2022, the Central government banned PFI and associated outfits for five years for 'unlawful activities'. Several PFI leaders were arrested following a nationwide crackdown called Operation Octopus.