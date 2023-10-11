Karipur gold smuggling: Police inspects CISF officer's residence

Malappuram: Police inspected the house of CISF Assistant Commandant Naveen in connection with a gold smuggling case at the Kozhikode International Airport at Karipur.

A team led by DySP Moosa Vallikkadan inspected Naveen's residence in Kondotty near the airport.

The probe done on the instructions of Malappuram District Police Chief (DPC) has reportedly found links between Naveen and a gold smuggling racket. The police said that Naveen received Rs 60,000 as commission for each gold smuggling operation.

The police said they managed to gather supporting evidence from the inspection at the house.

According to the police, Naveen has been involved in more than 60 gold smuggling cases done via the Karipur airport with the support of smuggler Koduvally Rafeeq.

Besides Naveen, airport employee Sharafali is also an accused. Sharafali allegedly handed over the duty charts of customs officers to Rafeeq, who is understood to be the kingpin of a racket that operates between the Gulf and Kerala.