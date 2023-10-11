Keraleeyam’s promo song plagiarised, quickly removed from FB page

'Keraleeyam - 2023', the LDF government's ambitious seven-day event to showcase Kerala at the global stage, sounded a jarring note even before it could kick off. An 'original' promotional song included in the official Facebook page of 'Keraleeyam 2023' had to be quickly withdrawn when proof emerged that it was plagiarised.

The song proclaiming the cultural and scenic gifts of Keralam was published in the official ‘Keraleeyam’ page saying it was written and composed by the post-graduate students of Swati Tirunal Government College of Music, Thiruvananthapuram. The song, which began 'Thunchante kaakalikal oru kilikonchalaayi thullikalikkunna naadu...', soon went viral.

Its popularity alerted the original maker. Composer and teacher Jaison J Nair came forward to reclaim his composition. Jaison produced evidence to prove that the song was composed by him way back in 2004. The lyric was by Kanakkary Somadas. Jaison shot off a missive to the organsiers saying that by appropriating the song as their own, the 'impostors' were betraying the government.

"The song was copied without a thought. The government, too, did not verify. I am not trying to take credit for the song. My only intention is to point out that such behaviour is unacceptable," Jaison said. However, the students promptly apologised. Jaison, too, said that the students had expressed profuse regret.

The Music College principal, V R Veena, also conceded that the students made a mistake. "The organisers of Keraleeyam had asked the students for a song. Two of them had heard the song before and it was from their memory that the song was created. They had no idea who had made the song. The moment they realised the mistake they called up the creators and confessed. The song was also removed from the FB page," Veena said.

The song was so popular that it had won the first prize for Thodupuzha Kumaramangalm School at the 2006 State School Youth Festival. After this, Jaison said many students had learned the song. 'Keraleeyam 2023', to be held from November 1 to 7 in Thiruvananthapuram, is being marketed as "the biggest celebration of Kerala". Its objective is to present Kerala’s progress, achievements, and cultural heritage to the world. The week-long event will feature seminars, activities, exhibitions, fairs, festivals, and shows in more than 40 venues.

The Keraleeyam logo with blue-coloured Kerala-shaped rays around a yellow centre was designed by the renowned painter Bose Krishnamachari.