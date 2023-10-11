Petty thief sends entire unit of a police station in Wayanad on a race against time

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 11, 2023 08:49 PM IST Updated: October 11, 2023 08:54 PM IST
Cheruvathur Manu. Photo: Special arrangement

Wayanad: The entire unit of Meppadi Police Station in Wayanad has been on the run for two days after a thief managed to slip away during an evidence-gathering exercise.
To make matters worse, the unit could face disciplinary action from District Police Chief Padam Singh, who gave them two days to nab the accused. The deadline expires at midnight.

The accused they are after is 27-year-old Cheruvathur Manu, a native of Kottavayal in Meppadi, who stole one-and-a-half sovereigns of gold and money from a house at Kunnambatta. He was caught a week after the theft.

On Monday, as part of evidence collection, he was taken to the location near a coffee plantation. He gave the slip to a careless policeman while demonstrating to them how he had entered the house through its back door.

RELATED ARTICLES

A police officer, who preferred anonymity, told Onmanorama that they have been searching for the accused round-the-clock. “All of us will be in trouble if we fail to nab the accused by midnight,” he said.

The neighbouring police stations and the special investigation wings have also joined the search for the thief.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout