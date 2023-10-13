Thunderstorm likely in Kerala till Oct 17; Yellow alert in 10 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: On account of a cyclonic circulation forming over south Tamil Nadu, the India Meteorological Department has predicted moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in the state from October 13 to 17.



The weather office has, however, informed that there is no hindrance to fishing off the Kerala-Karnataka coasts. However, fishermen in Lakshadweep have been warned against venturing into the sea. According to the Met department, gusty winds of 40 kmph to 55 kmph are expected to blow over Lakshadweep, south Tamil Nadu, Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin regions on Friday and Saturday.

Yellow alert in districts

October 13 - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram

October 14 - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam

October 15 - Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

October 16 - Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur

October 17 - Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam