Film producer PV Gangadharan no more

Kozhikode: Prominent film producer and businessman Parayarukandi Vettath Gangadharan passed away at a private hospital here on Friday. He was 80. He was admitted to the hospital a week ago due to age-related ailments.

Gangadharan has produced 22 Malayalam films under his production banner Grihalakshmi Films. He has won two National Film Awards and five Kerala State Film Awards, among many other laurels.

Some of his popular productions include Angadi (1980), Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha (1989), Kattathe Kilikkoodu (1983), Vartha (1986), Kaanaakkinaavu (1996), Thooval Kottaram (1996), Adhwaytham (1992), Ennu Swantham Janakikutty (1998), Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal (2000), Achuvinte Amma (2005) and Notebook (2006) among many others. His last film was Janaki Jane (2023).

His film 'Kanakkinavu' won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration, while 'Shantham' won the Best Feature Film.

He was the founding president of the International Film Producers Association (FIAPF). He has served as the chairman of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation, president of the Film Federation of India, president of the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce and president of the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce.

Born in 1943 to Madhavi Sami and P V Sami, a prominent businessman and the founder of KTC Group of Companies, Gangadharan was the younger brother of P V Chandran, who was the managing editor of Mathrubhumi. He too served as the director of Mathrubhumi.

He also contested from Kozhikode North in the 2011 Assembly elections. He was a member of the All Indian Congres Committee and a Kerala Students Union activist during his college days.

He is survived by his wife P V Sherien and children Shenuga Jaythilak, Shegna Vigil and Sherga Sandeep, who run a production house called S-Cube Films.

The body will be taken to Gangadharan's residence in Azhchavattom at 10 am. Then his mortal remains will be kept at the Town Hall for the public to pay homage at 4 pm. The cremation will be held on Saturday.