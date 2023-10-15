Heavy rain disrupts normal life in Kerala; yellow alert in 9 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: Incessant rain accompanied by gusty winds and lightning lashed isolated places across Kerala leaving low-lying areas inundated. Kochi, the busiest city in the state has been witnessing severe water-logging since Saturday. Town and low-lying areas in Thiruvananthapuram are also reeling under water. Manorama News reported that people were shifted from flooded houses at Kazhakkoottam.

Flooded road in Chakka. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News

In Thiruvananthapuram's Chakka, water logging on the road disrupted traffic since Saturday morning. Manorama News reported that small vehicles like two-wheelers, cars and autorickshaws are struggling to cross this road. Some accidents were also reported in several parts of the district. In Sreekaryam, the compound wall collapsed and fell over houses. But no casualties have been reported so far.

In Kochi, water logging disrupted the movement of people as well as traffic on MG Road and Kaloor. Several houses and roads were inundated at Ranni in Pathanamthitta. It is learnt that southern Kerala has been witnessing heavy to moderate rainfall since Friday.

In several places, road traffic was interrupted after big trees uprooted and fell across the roads.

As per the India Meteorological Department's alert, heavy rain will continue to batter Kerala till October 18 under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over Southern Tamil Nadu. The cyclonic circulation is likely to intensify and turn into a low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea by October 17, reads the IMD alert.

Fishermen and coastal residents are advised to exercise extreme caution as there are chances for sea incursion. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has predicted that high tidal waves and sea incursion may hit the Kerala coast on Sunday till 9.30 pm. Coastal residents are advised to shift to safer locations as per the instructions of the authorities. People are also restricted from visiting beaches and venturing into the sea for boat rides.

“Waterlogging may occur in low-lying areas and cities across the state. So, public and government systems should remain vigilant to avoid untoward incidents,” alerted IMD.

Yellow alert in districts



Oct 15: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

Oct 16 : Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

Oct 17 : Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

Oct 18: Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Wayanad

IMD has cautioned the residents in hilly areas to stay vigilant as there are chances for heavy rainfall in the coming days.