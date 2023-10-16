Kerala Assembly ruckus: EP Jayarajan claims they were defending their women MLAs

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 16, 2023 09:43 PM IST
V Sivankutty (left) and EP Jayarajan are suspects in the case. Photo: Facebook/@comvsivankutty

Adding a fresh narrative to the infamous Kerala Assembly ruckus from 2015, LDF Convener EP Jayarajan asked if they should have merely stood and watched when their women MLAs were being manhandled.

Talking to mediapersons after a hearing in the case on Monday, Jayarajan implied that their reaction was instinctive.

"When someone manhandles our women MLAs in front of us, did they think we will just stand and watch? When our women MLAs were manhandled we defended them," Jayarajan said.

The senior CPM leader was named a suspect in the case alongside current General Education Minister V Sivankutty among other LDF MLAs.

Meanwhile, Jayarajan reiterated that the Speaker was at fault in the March 13 incident on the Budget presentation day in the then Oommen Chandy government.

“Normally when there is a problem in the assembly, the Speaker will call the leaders of the alliances and try to find an amicable solution. But in this case the Speaker just walked away without taking any stand.”

Former LDF legislators E Bijimol, KK Lathika and Jameela Prakasham had accused Congress MLAs of shoving them.
The court will consider the case again on December 1.

