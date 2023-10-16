NDA switches to Lok Sabha poll mode in Kerala, to announce candidates early

Kochi: The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Kerala has initiated discussions on the strategies to be followed for the Lok Sabha elections due next year. The saffron front has decided to announce its candidates much before the rival Congress-led United Democratic Front and CPM-led Left Democratic Front.

BJP state president K Surendran revealed the alliance’s decision after a meeting of the coalition partners here on Monday. Preliminary discussions on candidates also were held at the meeting.

Sources in the BJP said the other NDA allies have staked their claims for seats to contest, but no decision was taken at the meeting. In the previous Lok Sabha polls in 2019, the BJP had contested and lost 15 seats while the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena tried its luck in four seats. P C Thomas-led Kerala Congress contested from one seat. That party later merged with the Kerala Congress faction led by P J Joseph which is part of the UDF.

The NDA meeting urged the allies to be ready organisationally for the elections. The alliance decided to devise organisational and political programmes eyeing an impressive performance. It has been decided to conduct a workshop for state and district-level leaders of the allies on November 6.

The BJP sources also said that the alliance has decided to woo new allies ahead of the general elections.

“We have decided to keep our doors open to new allies, be it parties or individuals. We want to attract influential people from central and southern Kerala,” a senior BJP leader told Onmanorama.

He said the BJP will hold bilateral talks with allies on candidate selection before discussing the names within the coalition.