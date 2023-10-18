Mother of Malayali nurse sentenced to death in Yemen moves Delhi HC for her release

Palakkad: The mother of Nimisha Priya, the Malayali nurse sentenced to death in Yemen over murder charges in 2017, has approached the Delhi High Court requesting a directive to the Central government asking it to make necessary arrangements for her trip to Yemen in order to hold talks for her daughter's release.



Palakkad native Nimisha Priya was convicted of murdering Yemen national Talal Abdo Mahdi. Nimisha's mother Prema Mary moved the Delhi High Court after the government's efforts to release her daughter had not succeeded.

Nimisha's mother plans to hold talks with Mahdi's family to get her daughter's release from jail. Though the central government has planned to release the Palakkad woman by paying blood money to the Yeman man's family in 2022, no progress has been made.

Nimisha's mother and members of Save Nimisha Priya Forum, a collective formed in solidarity with the nurse, have been planning to fly to Yemen for the mediation.

Case in a nutshell

Nimisha had been working in Yemen when travel to and from the country was banned in 2016 due to the civil war there. Her husband and daughter returned to India in 2014, but she couldn't due to her job.

In 2015, with the help of a Yemeni national Talal Mahdi, she set up a clinic.

Soon, differences cropped up between her and Mahdi and she alleged that he abused and tortured her. The Yemeni also took her passport away, making her trip back home impossible. Mahdi also misrepresented himself as her husband to the Yemeni authorities, due to which she couldn't get any aid from them, she alleged in her statement.

On July 25, 2017, she injected Mahdi with sedatives with the aim of sedating him to take her passport back and flee from there.

But things went awry and he collapsed a while after she administered the sedative.

Realising that Mahdi had died, with another person's help, she disposed of his body, which was cut into pieces in a water tank. Four days later, the crime surfaced and both were arrested. Nimisha was sentenced to death and the other person was sentenced to life.