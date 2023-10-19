Anti-encroachment drive: Won't evict ordinary people, says revenue min Rajan

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 19, 2023 12:57 PM IST Updated: October 19, 2023 01:00 PM IST
Minister K Rajan. File Photo: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan said the anti-encroachment drive launched in Munnar will not affect the ordinary people. The aim of the drive is to reclaim the encroached government properties as per the law, he said.

“The government has no plans to challenge the survival of the ordinary people by snatching their properties. But we can't encourage encroachments. You don't need to expect a cinematic action in this drive. The district administration is leading the anti-encroachment drive. The government is not in a hurry to clear the encroachments. We only want to complete the legal procedures. The drive is not aimed at a particular person or group,” asserted the minister.

The minister added that the drive was part of LDF's electoral pledge. “The government has been trying to give land to the landless people in the state. Our stand against people who migrated there and encroachers is different. LDF government has never taken any action to evict poor people who don't own land even for their last rites. But the government is bound to conduct a detailed scrutiny as directed by the court,” he pointed out.

RELATED ARTICLES

Refusing to comment on CPM leader M M Mani's criticism, the minister said that rather than responding to the comments, the government's aim is to implement more actions against encroachment. “There is no politics in this. The government will reclaim its properties and there will be no compromise on protecting the rights of the people. But strict action will be taken against unnecessary encroachments," he added.

He was addressing the media after Idukki district authority recovered a 5 acre land illegally possessed by a cardamom plantation owner at Chinnakanal on Thursday morning.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout