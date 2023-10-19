Arrested for questioning cop, Kannur man to move HC to quash FIR

Kannur: A 31-year-old man, who was arrested with his friend for questioning the Chokli sub-inspector about not wearing a seat belt while on duty, said he would approach the High Court seeking to quash the FIR against him.

Panoor native Sanoop said the police filed a criminal case against him for questioning the sub-inspector. "The case does not have a basis in law or fact. That's why I have decided to move a petition before the High Court seeking to withdraw the case," he said.

He said he would submit evidence to the court to prove his innocence. These would include video footage that shows the police officer travelling not wearing a seat belt and arguing with him on the roadside.

The incident that led to his arrest happened on October 10. Sanoop and his friend Fayiz were fined Rs 500 for not wearing a helmet while driving a two-wheeler. They unsuccessfully argued that they were fined when they were not riding the motorbike. After they were fined, Sanoop noticed that Chokli Principal sub-inspector Renju was not wearing a seat belt.

When the police vehicle returned and questioned the officer why he was not wearing the seat belt.

Enraged by the queries, Renju stepped out of the vehicle and engaged in a loud shouting match at Mukkilpedika near Chokli.

"I believe police officers are also responsible for following the law. That is why I questioned the officer for not wearing a" seatbelt and that is not a crime," he said.

But, the police registered fake cases against us under serious sections of IPC and KPA act in enmity for questioning the officer," he said.