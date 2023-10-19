True emancipation is in women-led development, says Smriti Irani at Manorama News Conclave 2023

Kochi: Union Minister Smriti Irani inaugurated the fifth edition of the Manorama News conclave at the Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre here on Thursday.

The one-day event based on the theme ‘India – The Future Story’ aims at discussing in detail various challenges and opportunities before India on its path to development.

Jayant Mammen Mathew, Executive Editor and Director of Malayala Manorama Company delivered the welcome address. He highlighted the special significance India's future holds on the eve of a general election.

Chief Editor and Managing Editor of Malayala Manorama Mammen Mathew presented gold medals to winners of the Hangzhou Asian Games at the Conclave.

The morning session commenced with former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah speaking on ‘India in the perspective of Kashmir’.

This will be followed by ISRO Chairman S Somnath sharing his thoughts on ‘India’s space dreams’.



Kerala's Opposition Leader V D Satheesan and CPM state secretary M V Govindan will participate in the debate on ‘Kerala Politics in 2024’. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury will outline his party’s stance ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The afternoon session will be kicked off with an enriching discussion on ‘The Future of Cinemas and Theatres’ by Malayalam film personalities Basil Joseph, Jude Anthany Joseph, and Nikhila Vimal.

Women politicians from Kerala K K Shailaja (CPM), K K Rema (RMP), and Shoba Surendran (BJP) will deliberate on ‘The need for widening the space for women in politics’.

Google DeepMind research director Dileep George will attempt to answer the intriguing question of whether 'Artificial Intelligence will surpass human intelligence' during one of the sessions. He will be joined by noted playback singer and CRED chief design officer Harish Sivaramakrishnan.

Spiritual Guru and orator Gaur Gopal Das will speak about ‘The yardstick of happiness in the era of Artificial Intelligence’.

The conclave will also be noted for the presence of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who will share the plans of ‘INDIA’ front ahead of the general elections. Prominent new-generation entrepreneurs Ashok Mani and Vivek Venugopal will also analyse the new challenges and opportunities before Kerala in the business sector at the conclave.

All invitees should enter the hall before 9.15 am. For more details, log on to: www.manoramanewsconclave.com.