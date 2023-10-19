Fissures and fractures in 'INDIA' too obvious: Smriti Irani @ Manorama News Conclave 2023

Kochi: Union Minister of Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs Smriti Irani said here on Thursday that the divide among the Opposition parties in the country was a lot more pronounced today despite them forming the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

“Can you honestly accept that Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal will see eye-to-eye and forge a partnership with the Left? Do you think the lady, who is the CM now, who was dragged by her hair outside the secretariat will forget the personal humiliation thrust upon her by the Left? If you look at the amalgamation of these political forces, the fissures and fractures among them are more than obvious,” said the minister at the Manorama News Conclave 2023.

The minister chose to go straight to an interactive session first before lighting the lamp to inaugurate the event, where she answered questions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's confidence in winning a third term in the Lok Sabha polls.

She said it shows his belief in Indians standing united in the new path of growth.

'Chithram' fame Malayalam actress Ranjini, who was the first to ask a question from the audience, probed why BJP hasn’t opened an account yet in Kerala and whether Smriti Irani can contest against Rahul Gandhi (Wayanad constituency) in the state.

“Rahul Gandhi is a political master of the Congress party and I’m a political karyakarta of BJP,” said the minister, explaining, “There is a huge difference and it’s that kind of arrogance that cost Congress in Amethi, which was their stronghold for decades. It takes time, but the BJP karyakarta will eventually manage to gain victory. It’s a lengthy struggle, not an overnight process.”

She also replied to questions on child abuse in India and said that one of the biggest challenges is that the abusers come from the victims’ families. The minister said the ministry has set up counselling facilities across the country in collaboration with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) for children and caregivers.

“Infrastructurally, the Prime Minister has ensured setting up of 1036 fast-track courts in the country, of which 400 are dedicated to Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases,” she said. She also addressed questions on women-led development and the Women’s Reservation Bill.

She followed up the session with her inaugural speech, saying “The IMF has revised the Indian growth story from 6.1 to 6.3 per cent in the forthcoming year. That the RBI insists it will be 6.5% speaks volumes on the Indian prospect.” From year 2027, India will become the third largest economy for sure, said the minister, who also touched upon India’s performance in the Asian Games this year.

“In 2018, in the Jakarta Asian Games, we won 70 medals. This year, we won 107 in Hangzhou and this speaks about our sporting prowess. Most sports enthusiasts attribute this to the PM’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). The PM has also told the IOC that India is ready to host the Olympics,” she said.

The minister also mentioned the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST), organization of G20, resettlement of people of Tripura, solving of border disputes, India becoming the pharmacy of the world, a woman from a tribal background heading our country (President Droupadi Murmu), and more as the achievements of the Bharatiya Janata Party Government.

Appreciating the presence of many brilliant minds and political ideologies at Manorama Conclave 2023, the minister said, “This platform signals what India’s future will be like – it will be bright, bold and it will be Bharat.”