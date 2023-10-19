Vehicles should not be impounded, if only photocopies produced: SHRC

Thrissur: The State Human Rights Commission during a sitting in Palakkad on Thursday directed that vehicles should not be impounded under any circumstances if only photocopies of the vehicle's documents or license are produced during the vehicle inspection. The SHRC also directed the district police chief to issue strict instructions to the officers to treat passengers with respect during vehicle checks.

Acting Chairperson of the Commission and Judicial Member K Baijunath said in the order that it is clear from the complaints received by the Commission that the police often behave rudely.

The commission directed that the vehicle should not be impounded under any circumstances if only a copy of the vehicle's documents or license is produced during the vehicle inspection. The order also said that the original documents should be produced at the police station within the specified time limit.

The order came in response to a complaint filed by a public activist, Mankavu resident Raymond Antony, against violating the state police chief's order that the vehicle should not be impounded if the documents are not present during the inspection.

The complaint was filed in connection with the impoundment of a two-wheeler belonging to a Scheduled Tribe couple in Anakal.

But the two-wheeler had no insurance and the driver had no license, police said. The commission pointed out that the police action in this regard was lawful.