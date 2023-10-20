Sreenivasan murder case: NIA arrests absconding PFI member

Malappuram: The National Investigation Agency has arrested a key member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with the killing of RSS leader Sreenivasan in Kerala last year, an official said on Friday. Shihab alias "Babu" had been on the run since the incident on April 16, 2022, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.



NIA's dedicated absconder tracking team successfully traced him to his residence in Malappuram and subsequently detained him, said an official.

"Investigations revealed that Shihab was an integral part of the terror ecosystem being operated by the PFI, which was responsible for orchestrating the murder of Sreenivasan.It is believed that Shihab, acting in line with a conspiracy hatched by PFI leaders, harboured Muhammed Hakeem, who, at the behest of the PFI leadership, was responsible for the destruction of crucial evidence in the case," the official explained.

Sreenivasan's murder was in retaliation for the killing of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activist Subair. A day before Sreenivasan's murder, Subair was hacked to death allegedly by RSS workers at Elappully in Palakkad.

Sreenivasan's body had ten deep wounds, including three cuts on his head, the inquest report states. Besides, there were multiple wounds on his hands and legs.

On March 17, 2023 the NIA had filed a chargesheet against 59 people in the case. Subsequently, on May 16, the NIA's absconder tracking team achieved a significant milestone by tracking down and apprehending Saheer K V, who had been absconding for long.

So far, 69 individuals have been identified as being involved in the conspiracy, the spokesperson said.

(with PTI inputs)