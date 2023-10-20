Five Coimbatore-based students drown at Valparai

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 20, 2023 07:56 PM IST Updated: October 20, 2023 08:48 PM IST
Rescue units searching for the youths in a river inside the Sholayar Estate at Valparai. Photo: Special arrangement

Palakkad: Five students from Coimbatore drowned in the Koolankal River near the Sholayar Estate at Valparai on Friday.
Kinathukadavu natives, Ajay son of Ravikumar, Dhanush s/o Ramakrishnan and Vinith s/o Ramakrishnan, Ukkadam native Nafil s/o Shajahan and Sarath were the deceased.

They were part of a group that was picnicking in the region when the accident occured around 4.30 pm.
According to reports, one of the students slipped into a deep end and the others drowned when they attempted to rescue him.
A local Fire Force unit arrived to recover the bodies. They were students of SNMV College in Coimbatore.
(to be updated)

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout