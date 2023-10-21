To win Congress 'group war' in Malappuram, Aryadan faction declares massive pro-Palestine rally

Malappuram: The Aryadan Muhammed faction of the Congress party in Malappuram district will organise a huge gathering in November in support of the people of Palestine, who are tormented by the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

However, solidarity with the Palestinians aside, there is another objective behind the gathering proposed by the faction led by the late leader Muhammed's son, Aryadan Shoukath. Sources close to the party have said the gathering is designed as an exhibition of strength to reclaim the faction's clutch in the district.

The leadership of the Aryadan faction convened a meeting in Malappuram on Saturday to discuss the plan of action.

Since the passing of Muhammed in September 2022, the faction has been losing its grip in Malappuram with the prominent group under the supervision of KC Venugopal (AICC General Secretary in-charge of Organisation) gaining ground. The change of guard became evident when block presidents of the party in Malappuram were decided in June.

The Aryadan faction that enjoyed the majority share when the organisational election was last held in 1992 claims the present representation is not proportionate to its strength in the district.

The late Aryadan Muhammed with KC Venugopal. File photo: Manorama

“The leadership chopped a few names that were unanimously decided in the meeting to select the block presidents of the party. We are facing severe neglect from the side of leadership. Even our complaints are not considered seriously,” said a leader of the Aryadan faction, who prefers anonymity.

“But we have a large number of followers in the district and we will demonstrate it in the convention in solidarity with Palestine,” he said. The faction is confident of gathering around 15,000.

Political solution is also sought

Aryadan Shoukath has said his group wants a solution to come from the leadership. “The followers of Aryadan Muhammed in the district are concerned about the latest political developments in the Congress party. We do not wish to create a chance for the public to discuss the issues openly and humiliate the party. So we are not disclosing the issues to the media. We need a party-level solution to the issue and hope the leadership would consider our pleas,” said Aryadan Shoukath.

Meanwhile, after Saturday's meeting, members of the Aryadan faction shouted slogans against the local leaders of the opposing group, namely District Congress Committee President V S Joy and MLA A P Anilkumar.