Four-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Perumbavoor; two held

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 21, 2023 08:05 AM IST Updated: October 21, 2023 08:09 AM IST
Representational image

Perumbavoor: A four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at a plywood company in Kuruppampady here on Friday. The child, daughter of migrant workers is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. According to reports, Perumbavoor police took two people into custody after launching a probe based on the reports from the hospital.

The girl's mother is employed in the company. It is learnt that the child reached there after returning from school. When she reached the company, the accused reportedly took her to a room and sexually assaulted her. The incident took place around 5.30 pm.

Perumbavoor ASP told Manorama News that statements of the girl's parents have been recorded and further action including registration of the case will be initiated based on this.

The police took the two men into custody around 11.30 pm on Saturday. Further details are awaited.

