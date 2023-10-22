Co-op investment fraud: Case registered against V S Sivakumar

Thiruvananthapuram: Police registered a case against former health minister V S Sivakumar in a complaint filed in connection with the District Unemployees Social Welfare Co-operative Society investment scam. Sivakumar, an `A’ class member in the Society, has been made the third accused in the case registered by the Karamana police following a complaint filed by an investor, Madhusoodanan Nair, a native of Kalliyur, Thiruvananthapuram.

In a statement given to the police, Madusoodanan Nair said that he had invested money in the Society as per the advice of Sivakumar. Society President Rajendran and Secretary Neelakantan have been made the first and second accused respectively in the case. The FIR charges an embezzlement of Rs 10 lakhs, invested by the complainant on April 25, 2012, by the accused, and the amount has not been returned to the investor yet. Earlier, some investors who had lost money had staged a protest in front of the house of Sivakumar.

However, Sivakumar termed the police case as a political move by the government and said that the FIR itself was a strange one since he had not ever been the president or a director of the Society. I had only just inaugurated the Society about 16 years ago, he said. “I haven’t advised anybody to invest money there and the police took a fabricated statement from the complainant just to trap me in the case,” he said. The police do not have any interest in booking the real culprits in the case, rather they were acting with political motives, he added.