Heavy rain lashes Kerala; yellow alert in 8 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: With the northeast monsoon setting in over Kerala, several places across the state received copious amounts of rain on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department expects the state to receive more rain in the coming days.

IMD sounded yellow alert for Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts on Monday. The met dept also forecast isolated heavy rain across the districts.

With rain set to intensify across the state, IMD on Sunday alerted the residents of hilly areas to exercise extreme caution. The northeast monsoon called 'Thulavarsham' set in over Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Saturday under the influence of a low-pressure area over the southeast and central Bay of Bengal and cyclonic circulation over the Comorin region.

