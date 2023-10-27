Solar sexual assault case: Kerala HC rejects Ganesh Kumar's plea to quash proceedings against him

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday rejected a plea filed by MLA K B Ganesh Kumar to quash the proceedings initiated against him by the Kottarakkara Judicial First Class Magistrate for conspiring in the solar sexual assault case.

Justice P V Kunjikrishnan stated that the case had to proceed and reach a legal conclusion to ensure justice for former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy's soul. If the allegations against the petitioner are false, MLA Ganesh Kumar's honesty would be proved, the court added.

The complaint, related to the alleged conspiracy against the late Congress leader Oommen Chandy in the solar sexual assault case, was filed by Sudheer Jacob. The Kottarakkara First Class Judicial Magistrate Court found that the complaint had merit and registered the case.

The court had issued a summons directing Ganesh Kumar to appear for a hearing in a petition. The court also served a summons to the complainant in the sexual assault case.

After Ganesh Kumar and the complainant approached the High Court demanding cancellation of the summons, the High Court temporarily stayed the further proceedings. The case was considered when the interim stay expired.

The case was filed on the grounds that a letter written by the complainant in Pathanamthitta jail had only 21 pages, and that four pages were later added to the original letter and given to the judicial commission to implicate Chandy. The complaint argued that there was a conspiracy behind the action.