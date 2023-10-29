Dominic Martin says he planted bomb as Jehova's Witnesses didn't heed to his warnings

Kochi: Dominic Martin, the Kochi native who surrendered before the Kodakara police confessing he had planted the bomb at the Convention Centre at Kalamassery, said he did so after the Christian denomination did not pay heed to his warnings 'against their activities and teachings'.

He claimed this in a Facebook Live he uploaded on the social media platform. "I take full responsibility for the bombing at the convention centre at Kalamassery. I planted the bomb," he is seen saying in the video.

"I was part of the JWs for 16 years, but I was not serious about it. However, about six years ago, I thought about their teachings and found out that it was really anti-national and asked them to change their ways. But they pay heed to my warnings.

"When an entire congregation is taught using abusive language that the society is going to be destroyed, that we should not mingle with others or share food with others, I figured that the organisation was wrong and its teachings were dangerous to the country.

"Once, a four-year-old kid was told not to accept candy from her classmate. When a kid is taught from a young age to hate her classmates, you are injecting poison into her brain.

Children are taught not to sing the national anthem. When they grow up, they are taught not to vote, join the military or accept a government job...

"They only care about the people in the congregation. When an entire state faced the brunt of floods, you only cleaned the houses of the people in the congregation...

"I oppose the teachings that those who are not JWs would destroyed. I believe such a sect do not have a place in our country," he said.

Before ending the video, he also said that he would surrender before the police.