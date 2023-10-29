Police collect footage of blue car that sped out of convention centre before blast

Published: October 29, 2023 03:52 PM IST Updated: October 29, 2023 04:00 PM IST
People gathered outside the conventional centre . Photo: Robert Vinod

Kalamassery: Police is investigating a blue car that sped out of Kalamassery convention centre just before a series of blasts rocked the Jehovah's Witnesses prayer meeting. It is believed that the person who planted the explosives may have used the car as a getaway.

According to sources, an expertly made bomb was for the explosion. The bomb was kept in a tiffin box. The investigation is currently being conducted under the direction of the ADGP in charge of law and order.
After the explosion at Kalamasery, the state police issued a high alert and 24-hour police patrol has been ensured at all important places.

In the message given by the DGP to the top police officials, it is said that the inspection should be tightened at shopping malls, markets, convention centres, cinema theatres, bus stations, railway stations, tourist centres, places of worship and places where people congregate.

