Thunderstorm likely in Kerala; yellow alert in 12 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will continue to receive heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and gusty wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph till November 3, predicted the India Meteorological Department on Monday. All districts except Kannur and Kasaragod have been placed under yellow alert on Monday. People residing in hilly areas are advised to exercise extreme caution in view of the rain alert.



A yellow alert is sounded for Idukki, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur on Friday. Rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm is expected in these districts within 24 hours.

As per the IMD forecast issued at 1 pm, heavy rain accompanied by lightning and gusty winds will batter Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts by 4 pm.

“Light to moderate rainfall is likely to batter Kerala during the next five days under the influence of cyclonic circulation over Sri Lanka and adjoining Comorin Area and Easterly/Northeasterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to South Peninsular India,” reads the IMD alert.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon which had a subdued arrival is expected to advance over South India in the coming days. The two-month-long rainy season is expected to conclude in December.