Suspected Maoists fire gunshots at forest officials in Kannur

Kannur: Members of the banned outfit CPI (Maoist) allegedly opened fire at a small group of forest watchers inside the Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary on Monday.

"Three forest watchers were on duty and the attack occurred without any provocation. They did not suffer any injuries as they managed to escape. One watcher sustained a minor injury as he fell while trying to flee," Forest Department official said.



The police and Forest officers have begun a search for the armed-militant gang.

Aralam Wildlife sanctuary and its adjoining areas have indicated Maoist presence for the past few months. According to sources, armed -Maoists had visited houses in the region and collected food items on many occassions. Wall posters pasted by the group were also spotted in the region.