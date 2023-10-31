Seat belts, surveillance cameras not mandatory for all vehicles in Kerala; MVD revises order

Thiruvananthapuram: The state Motor Vehicle Department has gone back from its strict direction, making seatbelts and surveillance cameras mandatory in all heavy vehicles including buses from November 1. When the private bus operators called for a strike on Tuesday demanding withdrawal of the order, the department issued a new order stating that only those vehicles being produced for fitness examination after November 1 needed to adhere to the stipulation.



Meanwhile, it is learnt that the department decided to change the order after observing that strict implementation of the provision in the state-run Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) would not be possible.

As per the initial order, the drivers and those travelling in the front seats of all heavy vehicles, including KSRTC and private buses, must wear seat belts from November 1, Wednesday.

Instead of making the provisions strict for all heavy vehicles, the department now simply states that the new order will come into effect from tomorrow. That means, the order is applicable to only those vehicles which are being taken for fitness tests. No heavy vehicle will get a fitness certificate unless seatbelts and cameras are installed, clarified the order.

According to reports, management of the KSRTC, which is reeling under an acute financial crisis, has informed the department of its inability to find funds at short notice to comply with the new stipulations.

In short, it will take months altogether to ensure seatbelts and surveillance cameras in all heavy vehicles. The department also issued an order extending the maximum period to 22 years for diesel autorickshaws to shift to green fuels.